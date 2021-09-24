Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company’s operating portfolio includes Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. TRI Pointe Group, Inc., formerly known as Tri Pointe Homes, Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Tri Pointe Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.43. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $26.35.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 22,978 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $558,135.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,702.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $742,274.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,700 shares of company stock worth $1,739,726. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

