Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 55.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,735,904,000 after purchasing an additional 437,614 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,510,000 after acquiring an additional 784,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,855,000 after acquiring an additional 43,193 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,547,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,701,000 after acquiring an additional 140,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,266,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,390,000 after acquiring an additional 637,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.05.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,089,918. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo stock opened at $174.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.08 and a 12 month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

