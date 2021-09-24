Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.08% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the first quarter valued at $1,740,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the second quarter valued at $4,592,000. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the first quarter worth about $539,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 282.1% in the second quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 263,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 194,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the first quarter worth about $31,100,000. 49.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GSAH opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $16.66.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors.

