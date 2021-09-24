Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $99,000 in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVST. Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter valued at $6,391,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 542.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 39,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,342,000 after purchasing an additional 231,443 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 283,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 98,176 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $190,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,405 shares of company stock valued at $703,447. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.49.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.75 million. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

