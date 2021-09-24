Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,964 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 146,187 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $34,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 14,490 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $299.56 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $199.20 and a one year high of $305.84. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

