BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 15,948 Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 62.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,948 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 78,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period.

Shares of AAXJ opened at $86.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.45. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $73.96 and a twelve month high of $102.44.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

