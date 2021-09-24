J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,107 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 455.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 111.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 33,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 17,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 59.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on JBHT. Barclays upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.68.

Shares of JBHT opened at $170.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $119.22 and a one year high of $184.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.66.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

