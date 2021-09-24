Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 199 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,971 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.6% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 146,187 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $34,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 14,490 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $299.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $293.90 and a 200-day moving average of $267.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $199.20 and a 12-month high of $305.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

