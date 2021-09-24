Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Holdings in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.20% of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FVT opened at $9.72 on Friday. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

