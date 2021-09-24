Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.15% of SVF Investment Corp. 2 worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SVFB. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth $10,100,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth $8,147,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at $7,429,000. LH Capital Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at $6,818,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at $5,050,000. 57.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SVFB opened at $9.80 on Friday. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $11.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

