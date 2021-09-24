Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $487,000 in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.14% of TZP Strategies Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TZPS. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,750,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,821,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $970,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.69.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

