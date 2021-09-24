Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $482,000 in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000.

Shares of Goal Acquisitions stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $9.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.66.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

