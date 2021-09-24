Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New Investment in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHAC. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC bought a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SHAC opened at $9.75 on Friday. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.68.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.