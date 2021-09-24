Van ECK Associates Corp Has $422,000 Position in VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.23% of VanEck Steel ETF worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF during the first quarter valued at about $262,000.

Shares of SLX opened at $56.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.58. VanEck Steel ETF has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $68.22.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

