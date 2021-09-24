Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.13% of USANA Health Sciences worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after buying an additional 15,758 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 378.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 132,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $89.03 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.03 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.83 and a 200 day moving average of $98.60.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $336.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Director John Turman Fleming sold 300 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $29,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 851 shares in the company, valued at $82,768.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $91,748.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,435 shares of company stock valued at $331,837. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

