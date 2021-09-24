Sei Investments Co. Has $559,000 Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,303,000 after purchasing an additional 213,181 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,852,000 after purchasing an additional 26,711 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,245,000 after purchasing an additional 41,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,454,000 after purchasing an additional 25,765 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAIC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $84.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.07 and its 200-day moving average is $87.98. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $72.44 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

