Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 10,657 Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,657 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POSH. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Poshmark during the first quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $144,716.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mv Management Xi, L.L.C. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $36,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 614,475 shares of company stock worth $18,342,184 over the last three months.

Several brokerages recently commented on POSH. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Poshmark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.

NASDAQ POSH opened at $24.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.93. Poshmark, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.27 and a 1 year high of $104.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.51.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.33 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

