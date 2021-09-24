BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 4,350.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383,908 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.52% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 25.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 15.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 389,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 52,961 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 21.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,488,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,366,000 after buying an additional 267,312 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 70.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 218,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 90,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 11.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

KPTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 203.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

