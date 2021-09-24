Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Youdao (NYSE:DAO) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Youdao Inc. is an intelligent learning company primarily in China. It engages in developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions. The company also develops learning apps and smart learning devices as well as online courses. Youdao Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

Get Youdao alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Youdao from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Youdao from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. HSBC lowered shares of Youdao from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Youdao from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Youdao from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $11.40 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Youdao has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.15.

Shares of Youdao stock opened at $13.06 on Thursday. Youdao has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $42.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of -0.63.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.22) by ($0.07). Research analysts predict that Youdao will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Youdao by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Youdao by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Youdao in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Youdao by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Youdao by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. 19.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Youdao (DAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.