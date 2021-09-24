BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 76.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,189 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 183.5% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,411,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,278,000 after buying an additional 913,461 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,420,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 90,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 65,985 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $41.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.59. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $53.53. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.46.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $556.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.85 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 38.22%. Analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.