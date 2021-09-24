Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,138 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,442,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731,508 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 653.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,586,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,233,000 after purchasing an additional 16,120,108 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,964,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,577 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth $48,063,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth $37,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average is $15.13. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

