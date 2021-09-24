Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Genel Energy PLC is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It reserves and resources located primarily in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel Energy PLC is headquartered in London. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEGYY opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of -0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Genel Energy has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $2.36.

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the Production and Pre-production segments. The Production segment comprises the producing fields on the Tawke PSC, the Taq Taq PSC, and the Sarta PSC. The Pre-production segment includes the discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC, and the Miran PSC.

