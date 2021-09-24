Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Gap Down to $20.87

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.87, but opened at $20.37. Praxis Precision Medicines shares last traded at $20.01, with a volume of 490 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Praxis Precision Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

The firm has a market cap of $897.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average is $23.08.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Praxis Precision Medicines news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 15,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $248,590.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marcio Souza bought 9,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $150,668.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 411,250 shares of company stock worth $7,622,955 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 39.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,951 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 22.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 0.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,602,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 59.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,419,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after acquiring an additional 527,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the second quarter worth $567,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

