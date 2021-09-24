CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Shares Gap Up to $15.35

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.35, but opened at $15.95. CURO Group shares last traded at $15.73, with a volume of 3 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CURO. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get CURO Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $673.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 29,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $479,259.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,117. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,888. 52.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CURO Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 15,098 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in CURO Group during the second quarter worth about $662,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CURO Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of CURO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of CURO Group by 36.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Company Profile (NYSE:CURO)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.