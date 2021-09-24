Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $40.89

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.89 and last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 3965 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average is $54.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

In other news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $352,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 31,253 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 20.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $970,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex.

