Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,044 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 523.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,949,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834,739 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 70.8% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 10,860,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,396 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,973,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,483,000 after buying an additional 1,391,103 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 336.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,696,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,866,000 after buying an additional 1,307,967 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,755,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,460,000 after buying an additional 966,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $29.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

