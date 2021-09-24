ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Hits New 12-Month High at $272.63

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $272.63 and last traded at $271.75, with a volume of 3036 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $269.96.

ICLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICON Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.45.

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.85 and its 200-day moving average is $222.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ICON Public Limited will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in ICON Public by 52.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in ICON Public by 32.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in ICON Public by 12.9% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its position in ICON Public by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

