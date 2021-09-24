BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $4.30 Million Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 56.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,481 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 36,427 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,091,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,566,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,692,000 after buying an additional 316,478 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,296,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,101,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 2,251.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 139,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

BHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.64.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $250,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 317,109 shares in the company, valued at $7,930,896.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 1,271.62%. Equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

