Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,932 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.20% of Sage Therapeutics worth $6,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAGE. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 117.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 450.5% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 36,229 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,429.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 5.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

SAGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

In related news, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 23,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,786. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.86. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.77 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.93.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The business’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.