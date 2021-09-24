State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in BlackLine by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in BlackLine by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 11,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BL stock opened at $126.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -80.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.53. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. Equities research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.30.

In other BlackLine news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total value of $148,937.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 29,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $3,547,969.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,715 shares of company stock valued at $24,153,161 in the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

