Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Holdings Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $6,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATRA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $103,034.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,244.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $26,062.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,960 shares of company stock valued at $283,804 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $17.30 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.35.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.71.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

