Citigroup Inc. Purchases 46,904 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 46,904 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $6,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,496,000 after buying an additional 63,201 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 19.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 625,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,159,000 after acquiring an additional 46,960 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 56.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $53.84 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.06 and a twelve month high of $127.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.49.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.73 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EBS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.