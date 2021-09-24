Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 5,785 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Camping World were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Camping World by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Camping World by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Camping World by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Camping World by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 89,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

CWH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist dropped their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Northcoast Research cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

CWH opened at $39.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.07.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently 62.70%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

