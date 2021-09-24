Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Playtika were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,955,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,980,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,716,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,241,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,268,000. Institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Playtika alerts:

Playtika stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.60. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.00.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $659.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.31 million. Playtika’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.