LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) traded down 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.96 and last traded at $29.97. 2,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 529,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.78.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.60.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $150.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.38 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LZ. Francisco Partners Management LP purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth about $1,083,484,000. GPI Capital L.P. purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth about $361,162,000. TA Associates L.P. purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth about $226,202,000. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth about $121,661,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth about $102,196,000. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

About LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

