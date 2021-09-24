Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eargo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eargo from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get Eargo alerts:

NASDAQ:EAR opened at $6.86 on Thursday. Eargo has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.24. The firm has a market cap of $268.64 million and a P/E ratio of -5.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.36.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Eargo will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eargo news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $60,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 78,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.