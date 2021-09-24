Onconova Therapeutics’ (ONTX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Noble Financial

Noble Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $5.11 on Thursday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $80.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.74.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.66% and a negative net margin of 9,159.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 23.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 15.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

