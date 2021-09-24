Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Sells $732,000.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.80, for a total transaction of $732,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ZM opened at $276.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.77. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.20 and a 12 month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,544,000 after purchasing an additional 29,145 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 14,429 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 180,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,097,000 after acquiring an additional 58,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.75.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

