Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Sells $732,000.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.80, for a total transaction of $732,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of ZM opened at $276.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.77. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.20 and a 12 month high of $588.84.
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.75.
Zoom Video Communications Company Profile
Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.
