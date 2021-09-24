Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) had its price objective lifted by Roth Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of GWRS opened at $18.22 on Thursday. Global Water Resources has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $412.14 million, a PE ratio of 151.83, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.0243 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 322.22%.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 1,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,649.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 1,878 shares of company stock valued at $33,598 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

