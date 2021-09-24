-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.14). Calithera Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Calithera Biosciences.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,474,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,670,000 after purchasing an additional 806,323 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 151.0% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 100,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 60,348 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 44.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 17,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 27.6% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,566,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

CALA opened at $2.25 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

