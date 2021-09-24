Micron Technology’s (MU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reiterated their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Susquehanna currently has a $135.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $150.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Micron Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Micron Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.37.

MU stock opened at $74.04 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $370,759.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $621,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at $9,376,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,332 shares of company stock valued at $10,717,669. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Micron Technology by 700.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

