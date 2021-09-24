Insider Selling: Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Director Sells $861,924.70 in Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE HAL opened at $20.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 130.07 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.49.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 433.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

