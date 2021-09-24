Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pulmatrix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in developing inhaled therapies for serious pulmonary disease. The Company’s proprietary product pipeline includes PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for cystic fibrosis, PUR0200, a branded generic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease which are in different clinical stage. Its technology platform consists of iSPERSE. Pulmatrix, Inc., formerly known as Ruthigen, Inc., is based in Lexington, MA. “

Shares of NASDAQ:PULM opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.30. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $0.99.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 million. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 213.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Pulmatrix will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Pulmatrix by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 55,698 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pulmatrix in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Pulmatrix by 309.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 106,027 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pulmatrix by 1,079.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pulmatrix in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

