3,224 Shares in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $822,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $146.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $139.20 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.66.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

SMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.56.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

