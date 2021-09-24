State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.15 Million Stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 15.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SWAV. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.57.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $473,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $8,463,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,203,476.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,508 shares of company stock worth $13,360,359. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWAV opened at $227.68 on Friday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.09 and a 52-week high of $237.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.70 and its 200-day moving average is $170.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 6.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.81 and a beta of 1.28.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

