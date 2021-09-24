State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,189 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,013 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.28% of American Software worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Software by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,144,000 after buying an additional 196,264 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,374,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,149,000 after purchasing an additional 695,475 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,938,000 after purchasing an additional 115,089 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 952,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,707,000 after purchasing an additional 73,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 415.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 938,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,419,000 after purchasing an additional 755,973 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dennis Hogue sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $27,915.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,274 shares in the company, valued at $538,640.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,097 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMSWA. Sidoti raised American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on American Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

American Software stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $823.88 million, a PE ratio of 91.67 and a beta of 0.51. American Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $28.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.83.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. American Software had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 7.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

