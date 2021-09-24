Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $67,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,510.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 104,823 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $7,206,581.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 358,702 shares in the company, valued at $24,660,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,148 shares of company stock worth $11,772,527 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNS opened at $68.73 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRNS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

