Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Holdings Trimmed by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,606 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 42,224 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of Universal Health Services worth $6,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,345,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $713,012,000 after purchasing an additional 148,342 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,066,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $409,017,000 after buying an additional 48,466 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,686,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,936,000 after buying an additional 208,792 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,440,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,146,000 after acquiring an additional 92,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,678 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $182,803,000 after acquiring an additional 90,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UHS. UBS Group initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.67.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $144.42 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.47 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

