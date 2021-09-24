Citigroup Inc. Has $7.02 Million Holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 183.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,863 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $7,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 2.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in MEDNAX by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

In other MEDNAX news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $284,647.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MD stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.81, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average of $29.65. MEDNAX, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MD shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MEDNAX in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MEDNAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

