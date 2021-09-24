Citigroup Inc. Trims Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,713 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $7,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,916,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,228,000 after purchasing an additional 54,332 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,645,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,497,000 after purchasing an additional 107,698 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,911,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,511,000 after purchasing an additional 398,118 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 259.7% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,083,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,083,000 after purchasing an additional 782,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 69.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,012,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,390,000 after purchasing an additional 415,126 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNFP opened at $92.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $98.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $7,479,381.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,457 shares in the company, valued at $16,257,521.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PNFP shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.88.

